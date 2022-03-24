Prince Charles 'sausage fingers' worry fans as Queen gets 'frailer'

Prince Charles is demanding attention from India visit photos in 2019.
The Prince of Wales and future King, was spotted with swollen red fingers as soon as he landed in the Asian country, sparking rumours about his unstable health.
|After a nine-hour flight, the Prince hopped on a battery-powered rickshaw as he began his tour of the capital," shares Express.co.uk.
"In a more peaceful moment, Charles also paid a visit to the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara Sikh Temple. The Prince stepped into the temple barefoot after taking off his shoes and socks at the holy site. Pictures of the outing showed that Charles had painful-looking swelling in his feet, as well as hands," added the outlet.
However, it was later understood that Charles' sausage fingers were a result of a long-haul flight.
Meanwhile, the Prince and future Queen consort Camilla are visiting Ireland to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee tour.
The duo visited schoolchildren on Tuesday in County Tyrone in Northern Ireland after their arrival. They later went down to the Superstars Café charity in Cookstown.
