Miley Cyrus says she 'almost died' as private plane gets struck by lightening

Miley Cyrus is grateful for new life after near death experience.

The 29-year-old, who was travelling with a friend and sisters to Paraguay this Tuesday, 'almost died' when her private jet was struck by lightening.

Luckily saved, Miley's sister Brandi, was quick to open a glass of champagne when the group finally landed.

"I'm going to try to not be dramatic but we almost died," she said before adding: "Bottoms up!"

Her friend Val Pina added: "Literally almost died.

"We just landed in I don't even know where, 200 miles away from where we're supposed to land and because lightning struck the plane so bottoms up!," Brandi added.

"Cheers," Val said, before clinking glasses.

The 29-year-old was travelling from Bogota, Colombia to the Paraguayan capital city of Asunción.

Miley later turned to her Instagram to update fans about her health.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting (sic).

“My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.

"We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”