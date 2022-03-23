Prince Philip’s reaction to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit revealed

File Footage

The late Prince Philip, grandfather to Prince Harry, was left ‘spitting blood’ when he found out about Harry’s decision to step back from his royal life with wife Meghan Markle.



Express UK reported that author Christopher Andersen claimed in a recent book that Prince Philip found out about Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals and relocating to the US on Instagram.

Andersen’s Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan features exclusive quotes from an aide who claimed that Philip “went straight to the Queen to express his anger” at the news.

The insider told Andersen that Prince Philip was “furious and deeply hurt” at Harry’s decision, telling the Queen: “This shows a complete lack of respect.”

Andersen’s book also includes claims about Prince Charles’ reaction to the news of his son’s departure from the family. Apparently, his team found his reaction ‘frightening’.