Queen Elizabeth to be 'dethroned' after Prince William, Kate Middleton tour, says activist

An activist has claimed that the Queen’s removal of Jamaica’s Head of State could happen as early as this weekend when Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal tour of the Caribbean ends, reported Express UK.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ongoing tour of the Caribbean has met much protests, first in Belize and then Jamaica, with reports claiming that there are more protests being arranged at their next stop, the Bahamas.
In light of this, activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has blasted Kate and William’s royal tour as being ‘tone deaf’.
Dr Shola also claimed that Jamaicans were planning to oust Queen Elizabeth as Head of State after the royal tour ends.
Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts, Dr Shola said: “Read the room William and Kate. You’re on a fool’s errand.”
She then claimed: “Jamaica Govt will commence the removal of the Queen as Head of State once the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave.”
Dr Shola went on to write: “#RoyalTourCaribbean is an utter failure. Times have changed and the tide has turned. This #PlatinumJubilee tour is tone deaf.”
Kate and William kicked off their week-long tour with a visit to Belize. They are currently in Jamaica, after which they are scheduled to touch down in the Bahamas.
