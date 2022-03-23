Sonakshi Sinha looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest picture

Sonakshi Sinha has left fans spellbound with her stunning picture on social media.
The Bollywood diva took to Instagram and shared a sizzling picture of herself to win hearts with her unending beauty and well-toned figure.
In the picture, the Dabangg actress is seen striking a pose in the quiet and empty woods around her.
The charming showbiz star can also be seen relaxing and breathing in convivial environment that seems to be adorned with giant trees and plants. However, she looked absolutely gorgeous in her casual look.
Sharing the post, Akira starlet wrote, ‘Wood-you looking at’???
Within no time, Sonakshi’s post garnered endless praise from her fans.
