Kate Middleton dubbed ‘dupliKate’ Meghan Markle by fans

Kate Middleton’s latest style statement in Belize is drawing the ire of Meghan Markle’s fans who are insistent that the Duchess of Cambridge has been copying Meghan’s style on her trip to the Caribbean.
According to Express UK, fans of Meghan have taken to social media to level accusations at Kate after the Duchess deviated from her usual look to a more glammed up style at a reception hosted by the Governor-General of Belize.
For the occasion, Kate, 40, chose to wear her usually loosely curled hair in a slicked back style with a sparkling pink dress attracting attention.
Soon after, fans of Meghan turned to social media to draw comparisons between the two, with many pulling up pictures of Meghan from the Mountbatten Music Festival in 2020 where she wore a similar hairstyle; a middle parting with hair pulled tightly behind the ears.
One fan commented, “That hair is giving me Meghan vibes. Doesn't Kate usually have curls up to her jaw line? Looks copycat to me,” while chimed in, “Notice how her hair is straight like Meghan does?”
Yet another claimed, “KopyKat strikes again. This is a momentous occasion - the first time #KateMiddleton has EVER had sleek hair,” and another added, “My God. she tries to be Meghan in everything.”
However, some came to Kate’s defence, with one commenting, “I didn’t realise that no one other than Meghan has ever had sleek hair before!”
Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur stand out in the trailer for 'Dasvi'
Princes Charles is said to be "absolutely desperate" to see Prince Harry along with his grandkids
Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja has the sweetest reaction to the actress's pregnancy
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been accused of benefitting from the ‘blood, tears, and sweat’ of Jamaicans
Prince Charles is currently on a royal tour of Ireland, a place where one of his most tragic memories played out
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to address protestors on their ongoing tour