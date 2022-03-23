Kate Middleton dubbed ‘dupliKate’ Meghan Markle by fans

File Footage





Kate Middleton’s latest style statement in Belize is drawing the ire of Meghan Markle’s fans who are insistent that the Duchess of Cambridge has been copying Meghan’s style on her trip to the Caribbean.

According to Express UK, fans of Meghan have taken to social media to level accusations at Kate after the Duchess deviated from her usual look to a more glammed up style at a reception hosted by the Governor-General of Belize.

For the occasion, Kate, 40, chose to wear her usually loosely curled hair in a slicked back style with a sparkling pink dress attracting attention.

Soon after, fans of Meghan turned to social media to draw comparisons between the two, with many pulling up pictures of Meghan from the Mountbatten Music Festival in 2020 where she wore a similar hairstyle; a middle parting with hair pulled tightly behind the ears.

One fan commented, “That hair is giving me Meghan vibes. Doesn't Kate usually have curls up to her jaw line? Looks copycat to me,” while chimed in, “Notice how her hair is straight like Meghan does?”

Yet another claimed, “KopyKat strikes again. This is a momentous occasion - the first time #KateMiddleton has EVER had sleek hair,” and another added, “My God. she tries to be Meghan in everything.”

However, some came to Kate’s defence, with one commenting, “I didn’t realise that no one other than Meghan has ever had sleek hair before!”