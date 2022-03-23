Machine Gun Kelly under fire for saying statutory rape 'is not limit' in old video

Machine Gun Kelly felt no problem 'going after' underage Kendall Jenner back in the days.

In a resurfaced 2013 video, the rapper was spotted disclosing his celebrity crush and dissing claims of waiting till she turns 18.

In the viral clip, Meghan Fox boyfriend is asked: "Who was your first celebrity crush?"

He replies: "I don't care who my first was, because right now it's Kendall Jenner," said the Bloody Valentine hitmaker.

"Don't let me move to Los Angeles, oof, I'm finding her," he added.

The interviewer then says: "Are you counting down until she's 18?"

Machine said: "I'm not waiting until she's 18, I'll go now. I'm 23 dog. I'm not a creepy age. I'm 23, she's 17, and like a celebrity. There's no limits right there."

MGK video gains traction after he comes under fire for making offensive sexual comment about black women in an old video.