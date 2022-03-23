Over a million people react to Kate Middleton and Prince William's diving video

Kate Middleton and Prince William said they were lucky enough to spend time diving at South Water Caye, directly above the spectacular Belize Barrier Reef.

"It was a privilege to see for ourselves the world-leading ocean conservation work being done here," the couple said on their official Instagram account while sharing a video of their activity.

The statement by the couple said, "Belize is home to the second largest barrier reef in the world. While the effects of climate change are evident, the Government of Belize and communities across the country deserve huge recognition for their efforts to restore this incredible marine environment - with a commitment to protect 30% of it by 2030."

More than one million people have watched their videos within a few hours.