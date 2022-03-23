Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible curves, flat tummy and sculpted arms in new pics

Kim Kardashian put on a sizzling display in a blue bikini as she appeared on the balcony of her Miami hotel Tuesday.
Pete Davidson's ladylove shared several new sizzling images to Instagram on Tuesday, saying she already 'misses' the coastal town.
The mum-of-four was posing in a tiny outfit from her SKIMS SWIM collection which launched last week online. The two piece made the most of her incredible curves, flat tummy and sculpted arms.
The Kardashians queen had on light makeup and her raven hair down as she stood on the balcony of her hotel room in Miami while holding a bottle of soda.
In one of the pictures, she was seen sprawled on a white bed inside her high rise hotel on the Florida coast. To elevate her look, she wore sunglasses and short pink nails.
