Eshal Fayyaz admits she had a crush on Hamza Ali Abbasi: Watch

“Hamza Ali Abbasi is way more handsome than Imran Khan’ says Eshal Fayyaz: Watch

Eshal Fayyaz, the young Pakistani model-actress, recently opened up about her crush in the Pakistani entertainment industry; he is none other than Pyare Afzal’s actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Fayyaz, known for her movie Kaaf Kangana, was asked in a digital show about her marriage plans.

To which the 28-year-old replied, “Apparently, all are married in the industry.”

The host of the show Tabish Hashmi further probed her, and she eventually revealed her fondness for Abbasi.

However, she clarified that for now, he is married and taken so sadly no chance.



Watch a video here:

Hashmi inquired that has the actress ever met Abbasi in real to which she answered in negative.



The host quipped that if ever Fayyaz met Abbasi so she would tell him that "only one Imran Khan is enough".

The Abroo actress reacted curtly and said: Imran Khan might be handsome for the world, but "he is not my type."