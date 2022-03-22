Kylie Jenner shares labor room scenes from son's birth: Watch video

Kylie Jenner is sharing precious moments from her son's second pregnancy.

Turning to her YouTube channel, the 24-year-old paid an ode to her newly born son, sharing moments from the day she found she was expecting to her labor room experience.

The emotional, 10-minute video titled To Our Son was posted on Monday.

At one instant, Kylie is spotted lying in hospital bed on various IVs.

“He’s out!” Kris, 66, shouts excitedly after a brief pause.

Kylie meets her new baby: “Hi, buddy!”

“Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie tells father of the baby, Travis Scott.

“What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?” gushes Scott.

Take a look:







