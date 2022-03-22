Kylie Jenner shares first look of son’s luxurious nursery, leaves fans in awe

U.S model and business woman Kylie Jenner has recently gave fans a first-look glimpse into her newborn son’s nursery.

On Monday, the makeup mogul shared a quick look into her pregnancy journey in a 10-minute video titled To Our Son, uploaded on her YouTube. Jenner welcomed her second child, baby boy, with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 2.

In the video, the Kylie Cosmetics owner, 24, shared adorable glimpses from her newborn son’s giraffe-themed baby shower and also gave fans a tour of his luxurious nursery.

The 6-weeks-old baby’s nursery, designed in neutral-hued scheme, features expensive designers’ items including a stunning crib and a $9,000 Louis Vuitton teddy bear. The baby’s impressive sneaker closet and a collection of children’s books also grabbed fans’ attention.

In the video, Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, 4, is seen excited while decorating the nursery. “Look at the baby’s room,” she adorably said in the video while opening door for the videographers.

Meanwhile, Jenner, who had named her newborn son Wolf, recently announced to change her baby’s name. In an IG Story, the makeup mogul revealed that her son is no longer called Wolf - a decision jointly taken by her and boyfriend Scott.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she began in a note posted on social media. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added.