BTS’ RM posts throwback snaps, ARMY love his memorable pic with Jin

Globally popular South Korean music band BTS’ member RM turned nostalgic as he shared throwback pictures on his Instagram handle. The series of snaps also featured a memorable photo with band member Jin.

On Sunday, RM shared the photos with caption that roughly translates into: “looking through memories.” The pictures feature the Dynamite crooner sporting his blonde look. The picture with Jin also gave ARMYs a memorable glimpse of the duo posing on the yacht, looking out at the sea.

While ARMYs flooded the comments section of the post with love and praise, the Butter singer Jin, who recently has a surgery after damaging his index finger, dropped a comment, leaving fans in frenzy.

Jin simply dropped "Jjoon.." in the comments, leaving the band leader in surprise. RM replied with a - 'I got surprised.' Jin, then wrote, "A drink?" to which, RM answered, “You scared me.”

Concerned fans also asked RM about Jin’s recovery from the surgery, “Is Seokjin fine?” RM answered, “Surprisingly, looks like he is really fine.”

Two days ago, Big Hit released a statement detailing Jin’s injury, “Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18.” The statement added that while the surgery was successful, Jin would have to wear a cast.