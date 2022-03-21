Prince Harry’s ‘awkward and unconfident’ body language analysed by expert

File Footage





According to body language expert Judi James, Prince Harry has been appearing more nervous with time as wife Meghan Markle continues to gain confidence, indicating that the ‘tide has changed’ between them.

Talking to The Mirror, Judi dissected the couple’s infamous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that further severed their relationship with Harry’s side of the family after the couple levelled accusations of racism against the royal family.

According to Judi, Meghan, who comes from the US, appeared ‘confident’ in the interview while Prince Harry ‘did not’ and obviously ‘needed his wife’s support’.

Judi analysed: “I think when Meghan came to the UK, Harry very much saw himself in the role of overly protective husband that knew that all hell was going to break lose in terms of press and public interest, and was desperate to protect her - albeit that she presented herself as a very confident woman.”

She went on to state: “But I think the tide has completely changed looking at the Oprah Winfrey clip. Now she seems to have taken a much more vulnerable Harry back to the US with her and she seems to be more in the role of rescuer and protector with him.”

The expert further examined clip from the 2021 interview, saying: “This hand gesture that you can see, he's got his hand on the chair and she's placed her hand on top. That's almost a maternal looking gesture, it's though it's being used for reassurance and to let him feed off her confidence.”

“Clearly, she's friends with Oprah, she's used to being in front of the cameras she's an actress, but to Harry this is a whole new world that he's being judged by and being asked to perform. And it sounds from the clip as though he's going to rip his soul out in front of the camera and tell us about everything,” she added.

Judi also claimed that Meghan’s posture, while demure, was ‘very regal’.

“She's got the upturned V gap underneath her armpit which shows a confidence. When we feel like we're being bombarded with difficult questions or we're not comfortable women in particular tend to self-diminish, we bring out arms in. But with Meghan she's got that super self-controlled, confident image going on here,” shared Judi.

On the other hand, Prince Harry’s body language is the complete opposite, Judi claimed.

“Harry on the other hand is much less self-assured. He is sat diagonally and he kind of looks a lot more awkward. He is doing a male pose; he's got his hand between his legs. It's called the fig leave pose; it is a very self-protective gesture,” she explained.