Queen Elizabeth ‘forced’ to lecture ‘upset’ Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s attitude at the Windsor Castle ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry reportedly forced Queen Elizabeth to give her an earful about manners.

Talking to Yahoo’s Royal Box, royal author Katie Nicholl relayed an instance during the Sussexes wedding preparation when Meghan got ‘very upset’ after tasting eggs in an otherwise ‘egg-less’ dish.

The incident reportedly occurred during a wedding food tasting at the Windsor Castle, the Queen’s home, where Meghan, who wanted an egg-free alternative for special guests.

“Meghan got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, 'No, I can taste it, I can taste there's egg in this dish,'" Nicholl shared.

Nicholl added: “I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home.”

She further shared that the Queen “quietly took Meghan to the side” to talk to her about the mistreatment and told her, “In this family, we don't speak to people like that.”