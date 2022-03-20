Princess Charlotte follows in Kate Middleton’s footsteps

Prince William's sweetheart Kate Middleton, who is loved and followed by many for her fashion sense, has a new follower in her six-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The little princess, whose full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and her official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, reportedly takes after her mum with her interest in both sports and fashion.

It's also revealed that the Queen's great-granddaughter has 'very expensive taste and likes to pinch one iconic accessory from her mother’s style.

Charlotte is "obsessed' with sunglasses, and loves to borrow her mother’s pair, a source told Life & Style: it added: "When Kate can’t find a pair, they’ll often be found in Charlotte’s bedroom."

The little princess also has a collection of high street kids sunglasses at home. The insider further told the publication: “Swimming, tennis and horse riding are her favourites.

Kate Middleton is reportedly teaching her sweet daughter how to play hockey in the garden. Princess Charlotte also has interest in rugby .

Charlotte reportedly has a very expensive taste, when it comes to fashion. Kate Middleton purchased Charlotte a Disney tiara, but the Cambridge’s middle child “prefers the real deal,” and adorably "made the Duchess promise to give it to her in the future," according to reports.