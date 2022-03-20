Prince Andrew faces another blow

Prince Andrew's troubles do not seem to end any time soon even after he has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in civil sex assault case.

The Duke of York lost another honour as he has reportedly resigned from the prestigious Naval and Military Club. According to some royal experts, the move will be a particular blow, given that his late father Prince Philip had served as the club’s president.

The 62-year-old prince - who had been a member of the institution in St James’s, Central London, since his time in the Royal Navy - has stepped down voluntarily as part of his decision to cut ties with the organisations, according to Mail on Sunday.

It comes as the embattled prince continues his withdrawal from public life after having a sexual assault case filed against him by Virginia Giuffre, which he denied.

Since Andrew handed back all his patronages to the Queen in January, his membership of the club, known as the In & Out, has quietly lapsed.

It is thought he stepped down voluntarily as part of his decision to cut ties with organisations in the wake of his £12 million settlement with Ms Giuffre, previously known as Roberts.



Prince Andrew's name remained on the members’ list at the In & Out for several months, even after he stepped down as a member of the Royal Family, but in recent days his name has disappeared from the books, a source has told the publication.