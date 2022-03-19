Kanye West's flame Chaney Jones says 'all my features are natural', denies resemblances with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones insisted that she doesn't see any resemblances between her and the rapper's ex Kim Kardashian.
Chaney and Kanye were first seen together in early February at Soho House in Malibu. Since then, people have been saying that she bears a resemblance to the rapper's ex-wife.
While, Chaney Jones insisted she doesn't see any resemblances between her and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who's dating Pete Davidson.
"I don't really want to speak on that," she said on the comparisons people make between her and the reality star.
When asked by TMZ if she saw the similarities, she said: "No, not really." She went on to say that the couple never speak about Kim.
Chaney Jones has recently denied having any surgery done to her face and insisted that all her features are natural.
