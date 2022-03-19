Julia Fox wanted to 'adopt' con-artist Anna Sorokin

Julia Fox offered to support Anna Sorokin from Inventing Anna amid tough con time.

The fake German heiress, who has swindled with many American elites, shares that she is close friends with Kanye West ex-girlfriend.

"Julia is a great friend of mine and she is really, really fun," Sorokin told Daily Mail.

"She's been very supportive over the past months and she can relate a bit to my situation," Sorokin added. "She had a couple of boyfriends who were in prison or in jail."

"She always tries to find creative ways to help me. She offered to adopt me. It couldn't happen but it was very sweet of her," Sorokin continued.

Soorkin, who went by her alias Anna Delvey, has been deported to Germany this week, suggest various reports.

Anna conned the American elites by posing as a rich heiress raising funds to launch a social club in Manhattan. She was ultimately convicted of fraud in 2019 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.