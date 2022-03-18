Prince Harry challenged by Meghan Markle’s father

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle Sr has challenged her husband Prince Harry to see him in a ‘courtroom face-to-face’.



77-year-old Thomas, in a YouTube video, spoke at length about the lawsuit filed by his elder daughter Samantha Markle against Meghan, saying that he would be ‘thrilled’ to defend Samantha against Meghan.

Talking to close friend Karl Larsen, Thomas said, “I would be more than happy to (defend Samantha). I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter (Meghan) and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face.”

He went as far as to suggest that Meghan should ‘settle the case’ filed by her older, estranged sister, because “she can’t defend the things she said.”

In her lawsuit against Meghan, Samantha claims that her sister lied about her to the authors of her book Finding Freedom, as well as in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. She is seeking $75,000 from Meghan.