Matthew Perry wanted to ditch final season of 'Friends': reports

Matthew Perry is known for his Chandler Bing character in Friends, however, he reportedly wanted to ditch the gig of the final season of the famed sitcom.

The 52-year-old actor, who helmed the role of Chandler Bing in the hit series, reportedly complained about finishing off his character.

During his recent interview on David Yontef’s podcast Behind the Velvet Rope, Danny Bonaduce revealed, “The last season of Friends, he (Perry) said 'I just can't do it. I'm not going to do it’,”

“But he had already done it. This was a tale in retrospect, he had already done it,” Bonaduce added.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Perry as he is all set to spill secrets about his time on the show and his complicated ties with co-stars in upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

To go by the reports, Perry is expected to spill the tea on his drug addiction in his memoir.

“He'll delve into his addictions, of course, plus clear up rumors about his feelings for the Friends costars," OK! shared.