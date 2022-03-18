Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively hit a 'rough patch' during lockdown

File Footage

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are putting efforts in their marriage after hitting a rough patch during lockdown.

An insider spilled to OK! Magazine that the couple had a rough time during lockdown, saying: "There was talk among friends that they weren’t in a good place at all.”

The source went on about how the The Adam Project actor is spending more time with his wife and daughters James, Inez and Betty, in order to make their marriage work after whispers of divorce.

“Splitting up just wasn’t an option,” the source continued. “He’s putting family first, and Blake is very appreciative.”

“She’s making an effort again, too, because Ryan’s going the extra mile. They’ve come out of this stronger and more connected."

“Rededicating themselves to their relationship and scheduling time to reconnect has breathed new life and passion into their marriage and it shows,” the source concluded.

“Everyone can see they have that spark again!”