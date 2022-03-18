Daniel Radcliffe 'made it out of Harry Potter OK,' will not go back

Daniel Radcliffe 'made it out of Potter OK', will not go back

Daniel Radcliffe has no interest in playing Harry Potter again.

Speaking to New York Times in a recent interview, Radcliffe revealed that he is not interested in starring in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.

The Times earlier shared that the film director Chris Columbus wants to have Daniel reprise his role.

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Daniel said. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life."

"I'm never going to say never," he added, "but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

The interview comes after Radcliffe joined Emma Watson, Rupert Grint for HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion.