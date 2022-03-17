YouTuber calls out Jimmy Kimmel for making ‘irrelevant’ jokes

A YouTuber Kyle Forgeard called out Jimmy Kimmel, co-founder of Nelk Boys, for making 'washed-up' jokes about the their podcast in which they interviewed Donald Trump.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared a small snippet from March 14’s episode of the well-known show Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the TV host called the Nelk Boys a ‘small group of YouTubers’.

Forgeard wrote, “This 'small group of youtubers' has way more viewers than you buddy. Kimmel used to be way funnier but now is just washed up and irrelevant."

“Late night is where comedians go to die. Pack it in and let the big dogs takeover pal,” he slammed Kimmel.

The Youtuber collective holds around seven million subscribers on the platform.



On march 9, the content creators posted a video of their podcast – Full Send, in which they talked about Russian invasion of Ukraine with the former president of the USA.

The 54–year-old TV personality said that Trump “doing the rounds. He was on a podcast hosted by, and this is really something, a small group of YouTubers known as the Nelk Boys."



