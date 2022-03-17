v Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘friendless’ in California after ‘turning away’ from Firm

File Footage

An expert points out how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left completely friendless after having turned their backs onto the royals family.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Katie Nicholl according to The Sun.

Katie was quoted saying, “In only four years they’ve been on an extraordinary journey, making such huge decisions. But as Harry said, they are in it together, as a team.”

“When you think about what they’ve turned their backs on, what they’ve given up and particularly the sacrifices Harry has made, it’s just as well they’re such a strong unit because they’ve only really got each other.”

"Meghan’s only family connections are with her mother Doria, and Harry’s ties with his family are hanging by a thread.”