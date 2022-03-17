Anne Hathaway's 'WeCrashed' premiers on Friday

Oscar winners Anne Hathaway the lead role in "WeCrashed" which will begin streaming on Apple TV + on Friday.



The eight-part limited series is about the rise and fall of office-sharing company WeWork.



Hathaway portrays Rebekah Neumann and said she was careful not to "drag" or "judge" her.

"These are human beings that we're talking about, and to put ourselves in a position of superiority to me is missing the point," she said. "This is an opportunity to understand people."

The series also features Jared Leto who stepped into the role of Adam Neumann, an Israeli businessman, after filming "House of Gucci," about the famous fashion family.

"Big characters, very, very different characters," Leto said. "Just starting with the accents alone. There was a lot to learn."

Part of that learning process was a secret meeting with Adam Neumann that was set up without the knowledge of the filmmakers, where Leto offered the businessman advice.

"I said to him, ‘don't ever watch it.’ And which I stand by, you know, I mean, there's no really no – he… first of all, he lived it, why, why, why live through it again? But it's so subjective and a piece like this."