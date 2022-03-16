Meghan Markle’s sister claims Twitter was ‘hacked’ after ban

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle was banned from Twitter earlier this week

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle, who was banned from Twitter earlier this week, has claimed that her account was ‘hacked’ and that she did not harass her sister online.

Samantha, who launched repeated attacks on Meghan from her Twitter handle @TheMarkleSammy, has vehemently denied that she was banned from the app due to harassing her sister, with her lawyer claiming that her account was ‘hacked’.

“Ms. Markle's email and other accounts have been hacked on several occasions and it is very likely that those statements were made by third parties to defame our client,” her lawyer Douglas Kahle told Buzzfeed in an official statement.

He went on to add: “Due to the urgency of this matter, we are still investigating.”

In light of Samantha’s claims, Buzzfeed reporter Ellie Hall shared that she had been in contact with Samantha earlier this year and that she never mentioned anything about her social media accounts being hacked.

Activity from Samantha’s Twitter account involves defamatory comments about Meghan, ranging from claiming that she faked her pregnancies to claims that her babies are not real.