Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema tears up during son Swastik’s heart touching tribute

Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema was overcome with emotions during her son Swastik’s heartfelt tribute to his grandfather.



Rema was seen crying her heart out while her son Swastik led an emotional tribute for the late singer in Mirchi Music Awards that were held in Mumbai on March 8.



Bappi Lahiri, also known as Bappi Da, was famous for composing songs for movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, and Adventures of Tarzan, breathed his last at the age of 69 on February 15.

In his tribute, Swastik sang Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which was one of the biggest hits composed by Bappi Lahiri. The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and featured in the 1976 film Chalte Chalte.

In a video, Swastik Bansal can be seen performing the popular song and Rema tearing up as she heard the song. Swastik also broke down towards the end of his performance and hugged singer Sonu Nigam.

To note, Bappi Lahiri's last on-screen appearance was also with Swastik, when they went to Bigg Boss 15 to promote the latter's song Bachcha Party.

Mirchi Music Awards also paid tribute to singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died at the age of 92 on February 6 due to Covid-19 related complications.



