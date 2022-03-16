Prince Harry used his influence to get Samantha Markle's Twitter account suspended?

Days after BuzzFeed News said Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle was her biggest troll, Twitter suspended her account for targeting the Duchess.

According to reports, Samantha's account was suspended for violating microblogging site's policies.

Samantha has been using her Twitter account to criticize Meghan Markle for years.

The ban came days after the parental half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex said she is suing Meghan over her interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey last year.

Royal fans and pro-monarchy journalists are criticizing Twitter's decision to ban Samantha.

Commenting on the reports, Daily Mail journalist Richard Eden wrote, "Has Prince Harry been emailing @Twitter boss Jack Dorsey again?

Meghan Markle and Harry's relations with the royal family deteriorated after the couple sat for the interview.