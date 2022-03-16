'Ms. Marvel' trailer introduces first Muslim Superhero in Disney Plus Series

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released the much-awaited trailer for 'Ms. Marvel', and a look at the MCU’s first on-screen Muslim superhero.



'Ms. Marvel' - set to premiere on June 8 - introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

Kamala is making history in “Ms. Marvel,” the latest Disney Plus series from Marvel Studios that debuted its first trailer on Tuesday.

Iman Vellani won the title role after an extensive search by Marvel Studios. A Pakistani-American idolized Super Heroes like Captain Marvel, never dreaming she’d have the opportunity to join her role models in safeguarding society from the forces of evil.

With an Inhuman ability to alter shape and size, the newest Ms. Marvel employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place.

Set to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” the trailer kicks off with Kamala in the high-school guidance counselor’s office, while doodles of speech bubbles, hearts and devil horns pop up on screen.

Kamala is branded as the typical day-dreaming, superhero nerd, but at some point she gets strange cosmic powers, like the ability to launch energy blasts and create glowing stepping stones to walk in the air. Later in the trailer, she gets a comic-accurate, red-and-blue costume and throws some cosmic punches with a giant, glowing fist.