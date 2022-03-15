When teen faced 4-year jail time for calling Prince Harry THIS

File Footage





Prince Harry has faced a plethora of critics since his time as a royal.

However, one particular teen took the cake for taking it too far as he once called the Duke of Sussex a "race traitor" and alluded that he should be shot, months after he married Meghan Markle.

Michal Szewczuk, a neo-Nazi, posted online propaganda which used a photo of Prince Harry with a gun to his read with a caption that read: "See Ya Later Race Traitor".

The attack came after Prince Harry tied the knot with the former actress, who’s mother is African American and father is white.

Szewczuk along with his co-defendant Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, who was 18, pleaded guilty to "encouraging terrorism" and "Szewczuk also admitted five counts of possessing material likely to be useful to someone planning a terrorist act", as per Reuters.

As a consequence Szewczuk was sentenced to four years and three months in prison while Dunn-Koczorowski was jailed for 18 months.