BTS' Permission To Dance concerts live streaming beats 'The Batman' 

BTS, after setting stage on fire, is now ruling the world of cinema as it's accumulated more earning with live screening of Permission To Dance – Seoul concerts than The Batman.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the DC Comics’ latest release made “$66 million USD from 4,417 theaters for a 10-day domestic total of $238.5 million.”
However, the septet’s PTD live viewing also topped the list of highest-grossing live cinema event with $6.9 USD million earning in North America.
The outlet also reported that the concert’s live screening outshined the Robert Pattinson starrer in “55 North American movie theatres and was a clear No. 2 in the rest of its locations.”
“Top markets included Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver and Salt Lake City,” the publication added.
The Butter hit-maker’s label HYBE announced two live-event screenings on Saturday.
“BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ is the latest world tour series headlined by 21st century pop icons BTS, featuring powerful performances and the greatest hit songs from throughout their incredible career,” the statement announced.
