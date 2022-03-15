Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brace with legal team as Thomas Markle plans attack

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyers are on standby following the latter's father Thomas Markle's attack on his new YouTube channel.

As per royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s legal team will be closely monitoring the Thomas’ channel after he slammed his daughter and "her ginger husband".

Speaking to MailOnline he said: "Meghan's family have been extremely hostile to her and Remarkable Friendship, the name of this new channel, sounds extremely amateurish, but the Sussexes' lawyers will no doubt keep an eye on its contents."

He added: "Future episodes seem unlikely to attract any interest at all, unless they feature personal attacks on Meghan."