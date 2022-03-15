 
Tuesday March 15, 2022
Britney Spears accuses father of 'stripping her womanhood' amid conservatorship

Britney Spears is exposing father after his ruthless behaviour

By Web Desk
March 15, 2022
Britney Spears accuses father of 'stripping her womanhood' amid conservatorship

Britney Spears is breaking  silence around  Jamie Spears' mistreatment amid torturous conservatorship.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old shared memories from the first day when her father officially became her conservator back in 2008.

“The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!” the pop star began “He said sit down in that chair … we’re going to have a talk …”

She continued, “He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same.”

The post has now been deleted from her social media.

“But oh geez !!!!” the mother-of-two continued. “13 years later and I say d**n I got through it !!!!”

Britney mentioned that she sometimes “[misses] the deep angst of living in secret” during her conservatorship as she was “so alive !!!!”

“If I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record, what the hell do you think [you] would have said ????” she continued.

Britney's close aide, Jacqueline Butcher confessed that Jamie at one point branded the pop star “fat" and a “terrible mother”

He would also often say “I am Britney Spears!” to mock daughter, adds Butcher.

Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021.