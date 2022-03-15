Britney Spears accuses father of 'stripping her womanhood' amid conservatorship

Britney Spears is breaking silence around Jamie Spears' mistreatment amid torturous conservatorship.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old shared memories from the first day when her father officially became her conservator back in 2008.

“The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!” the pop star began “He said sit down in that chair … we’re going to have a talk …”

She continued, “He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same.”

The post has now been deleted from her social media.

“But oh geez !!!!” the mother-of-two continued. “13 years later and I say d**n I got through it !!!!”

Britney mentioned that she sometimes “[misses] the deep angst of living in secret” during her conservatorship as she was “so alive !!!!”

“If I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record, what the hell do you think [you] would have said ????” she continued.

Britney's close aide, Jacqueline Butcher confessed that Jamie at one point branded the pop star “fat" and a “terrible mother”

He would also often say “I am Britney Spears!” to mock daughter, adds Butcher.

Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021.