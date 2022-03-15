Thomas Markle 'happy to' pick his favourite daughter amid Meghan-Samantha feud

Thomas Markle is eager to support Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, with her defamation lawsuit.

The 57-year-old has called out the Duchess of Sussex over ‘false and malicious statements’ about her during her TV interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Speaking about the ongoing allegations, Meghan's father Thomas, declares that he is with elder daughter.

He said in his new YouTube show: "I would be more than happy to. I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face. I’d be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter."

Thomas Markle further added: "She can’t defend the things she said."

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan confessed her father was tracked and given gifts until he gave in vital information about the duchess.

“There was such an obsession about anything in my world, including tracking down my parents,” Meghan told Winfrey. “And I did everything I could to protect both of them in that media frenzy. But for over a year, the UK tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to try to find his address.”

She continued: “I remember being told there was a huge headline like, ‘We found him’ or ‘We’ve got him.’ You’re talking about someone’s father. And from that point, the tabloids, they moved into the apartment next door and across from him. [They] descended on this small town ... giving him gifts. The whole thing brings us to where we are today.”

Further accusing the 'institution' of mistreating her over racism, Meghan revealed that she experienced severe remarks of unborn son Archie's skin while she was still in the UK.

"They didn't want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," she told Oprah.

What's more, she says, "we have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."