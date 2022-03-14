Meghan's father Thomas Markle gives Prince Harry a new name

Thomas Markle, Meghan's estranged father, has taken aim at Prince Harry as he debuted his new podcast.



Meghan's dad, who began his new YouTube series, vowed to take the Sussexes to court, calling Prince Harry "ginger husband".

"I would be more than happy to. I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face," Thomas told Karl Larsen on his YouTube channel.

"I’d be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter."

Speaking of the channel, Thomas’ co-host Karl, 53, said: “Tom wants to do it to put his thoughts out there from the horse’s mouth. He wants to speak about how Meghan and Harry have affected his family. The chat will be no-holds-barred.

“He wants his truth to be out there, just like Meghan’s truth came out a year ago in her Oprah Winfrey interview."

Prince Harry and his wife seemed to be in trouble as Meghan’s father Thomas Markle and her half-sister Samantha Markle have launched new attacks on the Sussexes.