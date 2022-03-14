Prince Harry ‘raising eyebrows’ with ‘shameful’ Invictus Games move

File Footage

Prince Harry is expected to ‘raise eyebrows’ in the British royal family due to his latest plans involving the Invictus Games, reported Express UK.



According to the publication, Harry’s decision to travel to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games in April but skipping his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service in the UK in March will not go down well with the monarchy.

Commenting about the same, a source close to the royal family told The Sun: “It is such a shame that he will miss his grandfather's memorial service. It was supposed to be a time for the family to all come together to remember a great man.”

“It was also hoped that the Queen would meet his daughter Lilibet for the first time and that would make it even more of a special occasion,” added the insider.

The source went on to say: “Now none of that will go ahead - yet he is willing to travel to Holland for the Invictus Games, which is only 300-miles away. It will certainly raise eyebrows and most probably hurt feelings.”

Harry shared an update about the upcoming Invictus Games in a video shared on Saturday, in which the Duke of Sussex was seen donning an all-orange outfit in honour of the Netherlands.