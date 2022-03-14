Queen's footman unconscious after falling glass panel strikes him on the head

The Queen’s royal footman cheated death after he was horribly injured on the head by a falling glass panel at Buckingham Palace.

The victim, Louis Williams, allegedly was found unconscious with bruises and cuts.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old was on duty and walking along a covered path when the incident occurred.

His peers said that Louis was affected "in a bad way" and that he was lucky to still be alive after the freak accident.

A pal told the publication: "It’s been terrible. I can’t believe how the glass fell on him. He was [injured] in a bad way."

One source said how it was fortunate that the Queen was not there in place of the footman.

"Luckily the Queen wasn’t there. What if the glass had fallen on her? It doesn’t bear thinking about," the source said.

Another source said: "Louis was very lucky to only have suffered cuts and bruises — but he has scars and head injuries. Everyone is saying he is very lucky to be alive.

"They have spent years and millions of pounds renovating the palace — but bits are still falling down."

Meanwhile a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The health and safety of our staff is of paramount importance.

"The remaining glass panels were immediately removed, an investigation into the incident launched and an independent examination of all glass-covered canopies was carried out."