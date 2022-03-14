Pete Davidson gives fans a glimpse of Kim Kardashian’s name tattooed on him

Comedian Pete Davidson has grabbed massive attention after publicly confirming his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The Saturday Night Live’s star, who has currently been facing massive media attention amid Kim’s ex Kanye West’s remarks for him, recently took the internet by storm after his “leaked messages to the rapper were posted online.

However, Davidson’s fans noticed some extra details in his picture that surfaced the internet during a text conversation between him and West on Sunday.

Fan were able to see that the King of Staten Island star, 28, has gotten his girlfriend’s name tattooed on him. The fresh ink spelled ‘Kim’ in black letters on his chest.

Fans were drooling over his latest picture. Some of them suggested that the SKIMS founder, 41, may have even inked Davidson herself.

While others were curious about the handwriting suggesting it ‘looks’ like Kim’s

Kardashian made her relationship with Davidson “Instagram official” shortly after a judge legally declared her single, amid her ongoing divorce from West.