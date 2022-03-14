No-trust motion: Fawad Chaudhry accuses Opposition of horse-trading

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of the PTI core committee in Islamabad on March 14. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday lashed out at the Opposition over their alleged horse trading ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting of the PTI core committee held with PM Imran Khan in the chair, Fawad said, “Attempts are being made to buy our lawmakers.”

He said that the PTI MPs are being offered millions of rupees and all the party members have strongly condemned this "unethical act".

Lashing out at the Opposition, the minister dubbed PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari “rejected politicians”.

Responding to a question about the PTI core committee, Fawad said matters relating to the current political situation in the country, the no-confidence motion and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

“All the party members, including the lawmakers, believe that only Imran Khan can rule the country during these challenging times,” he said, adding that the recent public gatherings held at various locations in the last few days have once again proved that PTI is a “federal party and not a divisional party”.

Taking a jibe at PPP’s “Awami March”, he said that those who are bringing a limited number of supporters should now know that PTI is the only federal party and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only federal leader and this is the reason why their “kaanpein tang rahi hain.”

Terming the PTI public gatherings a “public referendum”, he said that the Opposition should look at the turnout of all the rallies organised by the PTI — in Lower Dir, Hafizabad, Melsi — and consider this as the opinion of masses before planning their future moves.

Fawad said that PTI followed a “correction course” in the last three-and-half years which led to an industrial revolution in the country.

Highlighting the achievements of the PTI government, he said that Pakistan recorded historic high textile exports, poor people were facilitated with health cards and the low-income segment of Pakistan is now able to build their own houses.

Following the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting multiple issues at the same time.

Voting on no-trust motion likely on March 29: sources

According to sources, voting on the no-confidence motion against the premier is likely to take place on March 29.

They said that during the meeting of the PTI core committee today, consultations were completed on convening a session of the National Assembly, which would be convened on March 21.

“We are fully prepared for the no-confidence session and the situation is under control,” sources said, citing Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They further added that the premier has full confidence in the allied parties.