Prince Harry's 'orange stunt' called diplomatic faux-pas

While Prince Harry seems to have won millions of hearts with his appearance in Invictus Games video, his orange dress has raised some eye brows .

The Duke of Sussex wore an orange dress in the video promotion for the upcoming games scheduled to be held in the Netherlands next month.

A social media user wondered whether Harry was making fun of the Royal Family of the Netherlands.



"Orange being the color for royalty in the Netherlands, the heir/heiress is known as prince/princess of Orange, equivalent to prince of Wales. Is it a diplomatic faux-pas? Is he making fun of the Royal Family over there?," said a user.

Sharing Harry's video, another user said, "Please tell me this is a spoof and not the beloved PH. Actually I take it back. It's him & it's for the Invictus Games."

Royal biographer Angela Levin wrote, "If Harry thought his orange stunt was funny. It's not."