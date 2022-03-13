Peter Andre and Katie Price's son Junior becomes talk of the town for his amazing accent

Peter Andre’s son Junior stunned fans with his unusual accent during an appearance on a famous morning show this week.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker appeared alongside his son Junior, who Peter shares with ex-wife Katie Price, on Good Morning Britain.



The-16-year-old was the subject of speculation on social media when he appeared on the show along with his dad.

Junior, who is a budding musician, sounds nothing like his Aussie dad or Brighton-born mum Katie.



However, viewers took to Twitter to share their bemusement over his accent, which sounded nothing like his Aussie dad Peter, or his mother Katie, who lives in Essex.



“What's up with Junior's accent?” one fan tweeted.

“Junior has a funny accent,” another added, as one agreed: “Junior Andre's accent!”

While another viewer took aim at Peter, and suggested Junior - who is privately educated - was embarrassing his father.

“I wonder if Junior Andre’s private school taught him that accent,” they fired. “If I were his dad I’d be mortified and embarrassed at Junior’s attempt to be seen as ‘cool’.”

Peter Andre, who also shares daughter Princess, 14, with ex Katie, is also dad to Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five, with second wife Emily.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway via a live videolink asked Peter how hard it has been not seeing his family for two years.