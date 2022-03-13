Queen Elizabeth’s mobility issues worsening, not using wheelchair, warn royal experts

Royal experts have warned that Queen Elizabeth’s mobility issues are worsening

After Queen Elizabeth pulled out of the Commonwealth Day Service, royal experts have warned that her mobility issues are worsening with the monarch refusing to use a wheelchair, reported The Daily Mail.

According to the publication, the 95-year-old monarch will be continuing with planned engagements in the coming week despite her deteriorating health, with royal biographer Penny Junor saying that she has refused to use a wheelchair.

“The Queen is extraordinary. She has gone on with great vigour for years but we have to remember she is 95 and not superhuman,” said Junor.

She went on to add: “In other respects, she is on great form. The Queen is fantastic on Zoom calls, but I think events where she is required to walk or go up any steps are not going to be feasible anymore.”

Junor explained that despite her health, the Queen will not be disappearing from view, thanks to the Palace’s access to technology to help her, which is a welcome news to royal fans.

The comments come after the Queen pulled out of the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. She had also tested positive for COVID-19 last month.