TikTok announces SoundOn platform for direct monetization

TikTok announces the release of a SoundOn feature that allows artists to directly monetize their copyrighted music on the application.

The SoundOn is an all-in-one platform curated specifically for music marketing and distribution.

It will let artists directly upload their music to sites and will also offer royalty payouts to creators.

Currently, artists will be entitled to 100% of all the accumulated royalties for the first year. It will drop to 90% after that and all artists will be compensated “based on how often your music is used in TikTok videos,” as well as how much it will pay per listen.

Artists will also be able to access all their submitted tracks under their personal profiles and they will be visible to all users on the site.

The global head of music at TikTok, Ole Obermann, released a statement announcing the news and it reads, “New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career.”

“We’re incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SoundOn will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry.”