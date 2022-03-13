 
close
Sunday March 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg mocks Jussie Smollett and Terrance Howard

The rapper shared a video mocking the "Empire" actors

By Web Desk
March 13, 2022
Snoop Dogg mocks Jussie Smollett and Terrance Howard

US rapper Snoop Dogg took aim at actor Jussie Smollett and his "Empire "  co-star   Terrance Howard for supporting  him.

The rapper shared a video mocking the actors on Instagram after   Smollett was sentenced to almost five months in prison Thursday.

He was sentenced after being found guilty of falsely telling police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime in 2019 -- an attack prosecutors said he himself staged.

The video mocking the actor on Snoop Dogg's Instagram post accompanied a headline that read, "Jussie Smollettt calls Terrance Howard. Collect from jail."

The 39-year-old African-American was found guilty in December of "planning" the fake assault by paying two Nigerian brothers $3,500, and of lying to police in his depositions.

"You really crave the attention and you wanted to get the attention," Chicago Judge James Linn told the former "Empire" star as he read out the sentence.