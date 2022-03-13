Snoop Dogg mocks Jussie Smollett and Terrance Howard

US rapper Snoop Dogg took aim at actor Jussie Smollett and his "Empire " co-star Terrance Howard for supporting him.
The rapper shared a video mocking the actors on Instagram after Smollett was sentenced to almost five months in prison Thursday.
He was sentenced after being found guilty of falsely telling police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime in 2019 -- an attack prosecutors said he himself staged.
The video mocking the actor on Snoop Dogg's Instagram post accompanied a headline that read, "Jussie Smollettt calls Terrance Howard. Collect from jail."
The 39-year-old African-American was found guilty in December of "planning" the fake assault by paying two Nigerian brothers $3,500, and of lying to police in his depositions.
"You really crave the attention and you wanted to get the attention," Chicago Judge James Linn told the former "Empire" star as he read out the sentence.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fans under fire for ‘making up’ accusations against the Royal Family
Alec Baldwin reportedly ‘had no clue’ Halyna Hutchins’ death was caused by the live rounds he fired
Makeup artist Syed Hussain claimed that he witnessed Sana Javed's bad behaviour
Khloé Kardashian recently called out the society for pointing fingers at women when men cheat
A major hint into Prince Harry’s incoming Netflix projects
Khloé Kardashian approves sister Kim Kardashian's love for her beau Pete Davidson