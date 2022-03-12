Prince Harry sparks frenzy with major hint into Netflix projects

Royal fans have reportedly been rejoicing ever since Prince Harry let slip a major hint regarding his future Netflix projects.



Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden has made this claim on Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

He referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New York trip in the interview and admitted "I smell a rat.”



Especially since a microphone cable was seen "hanging out of his slacks."

Mr Eden later went on to say. "It must be for some TV show for Netflix something like, 'Harry meets America' or something cringe-making."

Even royal expert Russell Myers spoke to Pod Save the Queen listeners regarding the possibility of a Netflix show and admitted. "I like the fact that Harry was caught with this microphone cable hanging out of his slacks, and many wondering about Meghan’s choice of outfits in the barmy New York end-of-the-summer, autumn weather.”

"We don’t know for certain, but one can assume they are filming some sort of series for their Netflix deal and that’s the reason for the recording."