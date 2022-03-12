Kim Kardashian slammed for flaunting wealth post ‘tone-deaf’ work advice

Kim Kardashian is currently at netizen’s target for flaunting her wealth after giving ‘tone-deaf’ work advice to women in business.

Taking to Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder posted a photo of her $2,000 customised trench coat, having her initials – K.K, featured on it.

She was giving her followers a glimpse of a number of products gifted to her from different brands.

Reacting to her recent pictures, fans took to Reddit to blast the reality TV star as one user wrote, “Kim showing off all her free (expletive) Maybe if you got your (expletive) and worked you could get free (expletive) too.” (quoted The Mirror)

“Is she really showing off all this stuff NOW? Come on!” another said while referring to recent interview with Variety which went viral.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum expressed in the controversial interview that ‘nobody like to work now a days’.

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your (expletive) and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she said.

“You have to surround yourself with people that want to work.

“Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work,” the mum-of-four added.



