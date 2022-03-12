Nicki Minaj calls out fashion magazines' disparity towards black female rappers

Nicki Minaj revealed that she was once asked to not wear her iconic pink wig for a magazine’s cover photo shoot. However, when white artist (Billie Eilish) dyed her hair green, her style statement was celebrated by the same outlets.

During her conversation with Joe Budden on his podcast, the Bang Bang rapper talked about her experience as a black women in the fashion industry.

"Everybody knew me for wearing pink wigs," she shared. “You would think the biggest female rapper of all time, who has set so many trends, would have been on the cover of American Vogue, but she hasn't," Minaj added while referring to herself.

“They would always ask me not to wear pink hair. But I would see Katy Perry on the cover with pink hair, and I would see Lady Gaga on the cover with pink hair. I came in the game wearing pink hair," she told the famed media personality.

Talking about the Bad Guy hit-maker, the year-old hip-hop artist said, “She's successful. She's beautiful. She's got everybody wearing a certain hairstyle — I know I love her, and when she does do these covers, they're beautiful."

Minaj said that she feels that it is important to shed light on the disparity. “The reason why you gotta mention it, y'all, is because when we don't mention it, we are erased. They act like it didn't happen," she expressed.