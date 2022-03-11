Duchess Camilla Parker details COVID battle, ‘might start spluttering’

Camilla, the wife of Britain’s Prince Charles, recently opened up about her bout with COVID-19 last month, the aftereffects of which she’s still dealing with.
Talking while hosting a reception to mark International Women’s Day earlier this week, Camilla shared that she sometimes feels she might lose her voice as a result of the virus’ persistent effects.
“It’s taken three weeks and still can’t get shot of it. Probably my voice might suddenly go and I might start coughing and spluttering,” warned Camilla during the event.
Despite struggling to shake off the effects of the virus, Camilla made the most of the star-studded event.
In attendance were several performers as well, including The Crown star Emerald Fennell and Spice Girls singer Mel B.
