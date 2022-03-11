Duchess Camilla Parker details COVID battle, ‘might start spluttering’

 
Friday March 11, 2022
By Web Desk
March 11, 2022
Duchess Camilla Parker, the wife of Prince Charles, recently opened up about her bout with COVID-19 

Camilla, the wife of Britain’s Prince Charles, recently opened up about her bout with COVID-19 last month, the aftereffects of which she’s still dealing with.

Talking while hosting a reception to mark International Women’s Day earlier this week, Camilla shared that she sometimes feels she might lose her voice as a result of the virus’ persistent effects.

“It’s taken three weeks and still can’t get shot of it. Probably my voice might suddenly go and I might start coughing and spluttering,” warned Camilla during the event.

Despite struggling to shake off the effects of the virus, Camilla made the most of the star-studded event.

In attendance were several performers as well, including The Crown star Emerald Fennell and Spice Girls singer Mel B. 