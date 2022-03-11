Heidi Montag spotted eating raw animal meat to ‘help fertility’

Heidi Montag was spotted casually munching on a raw bison heart while on a stroll in Los Angeles

Heidi Montag was spotted casually munching on a raw bison heart while on a stroll in Los Angeles on Tuesday, leaving people confused behind her reasoning.

In pictures shared by People magazine, the American TV personality was seen looking otherwise stylish on a stroll, but all eyes were on the Ziploc bag in her hand that held a large raw animal organ.

Talking to the publication soon after, Montag explained the reasoning behind her peculiar diet plan.

“I love trying new things! I've always been very interested in various types of diets," Montag shared, going on to explain that the diet is in fact a part of her and husband Spencer Pratt’s efforts to conceive a second child.

“I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she said.

Montag went on to add: “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had.”

“When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins… organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible,” she shared.

This comes a month after Montag shared a video of herself eating raw liver and bull’s testicles for the same reason; last August, she underwent surgery to remove non-cancerous uterine polyps.